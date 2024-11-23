Karnataka bypolls: Congress wins all three seats, set back for NDA

BENGALURU: Victory in all the three bypolls in Karnataka has come as consolation for the Congress party which faced a debacle in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

The win for its candidates in Sanduru, Shiggaon and Channapatna, downplayed the predictions of the exit polls that gave one each seat for Congress, BJP and JD(S). It also approved that the ruling dispensation had an edge in the bypolls.

The results were much needed for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose predictions also came true, as it gave him a shot in the arm personally and also for the party who were mired in the controversies including the MUDA case and multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki ST development corporation scam. Congress which has 136 MLAs makes its position formidable further by adding two more seats to its kitty. Especially winning Shiggaon-in mid Karnataka region which is considered BJP's stronghold, and Channapatna- a vokkaliga bastion in the old Mysuru region, came as a bonus.

It came as a setback for the BJP which was a "divided house", its state chief and former CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijeyendra. The defeat of Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna shocked his father and union minister H D Kumaraswamy. Similarly, the defeat of Bharat Bommai in Shiggaon shook his father and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haveri MP. Congress party's C P Yogeshwara defeated Nikhil in Channapatna while Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan showed Bharat the door in Shiggaon. Both Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai had campaigned extensively for their sons.