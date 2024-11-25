INTERVIEW|What is wrong in DK Sivakumar becoming CM, asks Yogeshwara

BENGALURU: Channapatna Assembly constituency witnessed a high-voltage bypoll with the Congress pitching CP Yogeshwara against NDA’s Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Yogeshwara had the last laugh by defeating Nikhil by a margin of over 25,000 votes, further cementing the Congress’ base in the Old Mysuru region.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Yogeshwara, an actor-turned-politician who quit the BJP and joined the Congress in October, said if DyCM and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar is given a chance to occupy the CM’s chair, he, too, would support him.

Excerpts:

Did you expect a victory by this margin?

I expected a win by a thin margin as I panicked after seeing the intense campaign by JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and their money power. After polling, I gathered information from every booth and realised that their strategy did not work. I met CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar and expressed confidence in winning by 30,000-35,000 votes. Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s (alleged racist remarks against Kumaraswamy) might have reduced my victory margin by 4,000-5,000 votes.

Was it an evenly fought battle?

He (Nikhil) is still a newbie in electoral politics. He is not a match for me. I had defeated his mother (Anitha Kumaraswamy) and lost to his father Kumaraswamy by a narrow margin in the past.