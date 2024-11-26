Karnataka Congress MLA wants CM to stop some poll guarantees, draws Shivakumar's ire

BENGALURU/VIJAYANAGARA: Karnataka Congress MLA H R Gaviyappa on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop some poll guarantees, citing lack of funds, which drew sharp response from Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

The ruling party MLA from Vijayanagara suggested that the election guarantees have made it difficult to provide houses to the poor in the state.

"Because of guarantee schemes, there is difficulty in providing houses to poor. We are also asking the Chief Minister to drop two or three schemes, which are not needed. Let's see what the Chief Minister says," Gaviyappa said in a public meeting in Vijayanagara.

He, however, maintained that he would stand by the decision taken by the Chief Minister.

According to the Congress MLA, the CM raised Rs 40,000 crore this year keeping development in mind.