Congress to issue show-cause notice to Hosapete MLA over statement on guarantee schemes

HOSAPETE/BENGALURU: Hosapete Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa’s statement on Tuesday that he will soon write to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop the guarantee schemes evoked strong criticism from party leaders and ministers with Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar stating that a show cause notice will be issued to him.

Speaking at a function in Hosapete, Gaviyappa said because of the five guarantees, funds are not being released for development works in his constituency.

After his statement went viral, Congress ministers and leaders took him to task and Gaviyappa, who backtracked, said that the media ‘misinterpreted’ it. Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that the KPCC will seek an explanation from Gaviyappa.

He clarified that the government will not stop the guarantees. Shivakumar warned that Congress MLAs should not question the guarantee schemes. Action will be taken against the party legislators who went public against the guarantees, he said.

Addressing the gathering at Hosapete, Gaviyappa said MLAs are not getting adequate funds for development works as the state government spends huge sums of money on the implementation of the guarantees. “I am planning to write to CM Siddaramaiah to stop or at least revise some of the guarantees,” he said.