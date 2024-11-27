You may lose money for just liking a video!

MANGALURU: Scamsters have come up with a new fraud in which people can lose their money by just liking a video shared. A man from Dakshina Kannada became a victim to a cyber scam involving ‘liking and promoting YouTube videos’ and lost money recently.

Dr Ananth Prabhu G, a cyber law and security expert from Mangaluru, said is not an isolated case of such a scam involving liking and promoting YouTube videos and many have fallen prey to it.

Explaining how the scamsters trick the victims, Prabhu said, “The scamsters instruct the victims to complete tasks to share 100 videos a day and get paid.

Their intention is to ensure a video post goes viral and gets amplified. They even use photos of prominent people, filmstars, business magnates who are not even aware of the same to make it look like they are genuine,” he said.