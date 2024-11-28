30 hours after kidnap, baby reunited with mom in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Just thirty hours after a newborn baby boy was kidnapped from GIMS Hospital here, the Kalaburagi Police managed to successfully trace the infant and hand him over to his distraught parents early on Wednesday.

Accordingly, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD informed that three suspects, namely Umera, Nasarin Banu, and Fatima, who had taken the child, have been arrested. The commissioner himself went to the GIMS hospital and handed over the baby to his family.

Sharanappa said that four police teams were formed, each under a senior police officer, owing to the serious and delicate nature of the case. Most of the police personnel in the city were ordered to help trace the baby.

The baby boy was kidnapped around 3 pm on Monday, and a complaint was registered with the Bramhapur police at 5.30 pm. Police teams acted swiftly, and examined CCTV footage.

It was found that three women in nurse’s attire carried away the baby, got into an electric auto-rickshaw, and left the scene. Police inquired with all auto drivers who drove such rickshaws in the city. With their help, the police were able to track the women down by Tuesday evening.

The accused, aged 30-35 years, are domestic workers residing in Shah Jilani Dargah. They confessed that one of their relatives, who was issueless, had asked the accused to get a male baby, for which the latter was willing to pay Rs 50,000. While scouting GIMS Hospital, they found an opportunity to steal the baby boy, and kidnapped him.