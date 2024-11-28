Karnataka cabinet to meet today, key decisions expected

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet will meet on Thursday and several high-stake decisions and approvals ranging from education to infrastructure to tourism will be taken.

Among the decisions on the agenda is the green-lighting of the public-private partnership model for the issuance of smart cards for driving licenses and registration certificates. This move is expected to streamline services and bring much-needed modernisation to the state’s transport system.

The cabinet is expected to approve the Chanakya University Amendment Bill, a crucial step in advancing the state’s education landscape.

The government will also grant administrative approval for the installation of digital weigh bridges at 15 locations to monitor sugarcane production. With a total investment of Rs11 crore, this initiative promises to bring precision and transparency to the sugarcane industry.

On the tourism front, the cabinet will approve the Swadesh Darshan scheme, earmarking Rs 18.4 crore for the creation of an ecological experience zone in Mysuru. Additionally, Hampi will soon see a state-of-the-art traveller’s facility, with Rs 25.6 crore allocated under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative. The Lalit Mahal Palace - once a grand royal residence - will soon be transformed into a luxury hotel through a tendering process.

Over the next four years, Rs 2,500 crore will be invested to transform 500 existing schools into high-performing Karnataka Public Schools under an external funding programme facilitated by the Asian Development Bank.

Also, the amendment to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill, the Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill 2024, and changes to the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj University Bill 2024 will be discussed.

In the healthcare sector, a major initiative will see the approval for the establishment of 2,254 urban health and wellness centres ‘Nama Clinics’ across the state, with an investment of Rs 108 crore under the PM Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Moreover, a key move to address complaints about the unavailability of diagnostic kits at primary health centres (PHCs) will also be addressed. The cabinet is expected to approve the procurement of diagnostic kits and essential medical equipment for PHCs at a cost of Rs 1.146 crore, alongside the construction of five new urban PHCs with an investment of Rs 84 crore.

The cabinet is expected to approve Rs 4,300 crore investment in the procurement of rolling stock-part of a crucial public transport upgrade under a cost-sharing arrangement.