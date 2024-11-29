BJP attacking Karnataka govt to cover up internal bickering: Ugrappa

BENGALURU: KPCC Vice-President VS Ugrappa on Thursday alleged that BJP is carrying out a smear campaign against the state government to cover up internal turmoil within its state unit. “The entire state saw infighting and corruption within the BJP, but they are repeatedly raising the MUDA case and Waqf issue,” he told reporters.

When BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were chief ministers, around 2,000 notices were issued to farmers by the Waqf Board, whereas during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, 500 notices were issued, he pointed out.

“All these mistakes were theirs, it is ridiculous that the BJP is pointing fingers at the state government. Though there is a fight between Vijayendra and Yatnal in the BJP, it is misleading the people by making false allegations against the government,” he said.

Ugrappa alleged that despite the solar project scam involving businessman Gautam Adani being discussed worldwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not allowing a debate in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and is indirectly protecting Adani and his team.

Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee chairman HM Revanna said when BJP was in power in the state, a committee was formed under the leadership of Kumar Bangarappa on the Waqf land issue. But now Kumar Bangarappa and Yatnal are saying the Waqf committee is not proper.