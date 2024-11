BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman who used to work in an educational institution run by a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary, has accused the latter of sexually harassing several female staff working at the school.

Accordingly, the CK Achukattu police have registered an FIR against KPCC general secretary Gurappa Naidu, who is also the chairman of a private school in Thyagarajanagar. Following a complaint from a former schoolteacher, the police registered a case of sexual harassment (IPC 354A) against Naidu on Tuesday. The complainant, who worked at the school for two years since 2021, claimed she quit her job unable to bear his alleged harassment.

The teacher, in her complaint, stated that when she was working at the school, there were 75 female staff, and she accused Naidu of harassing them by recording their obscene videos.

He is alleged to have also threatened them to make their videos public, if they did not comply with him. She has further alleged that Naidu used to call her to his chamber and repeatedly harass her for sexual favours. She also accused him of verbally abusing her for not cooperating with him.

In her complaint, she stated that on the last day of her work, she went home crying and was consoled by her mother. It was due to her inability to tolerate his harassment that she reportedly quit her job.

‘No victim wanted to complain’

As none of the victims were coming forward to file complaints against Naidu due to his influence, she was forced to file a plaint against him, the former teacher stated.

Meanwhile, Naidu has also been booked for assault or using criminal force on any woman intending to outrage the modesty (IPC 354), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (IPC 504), criminal intimidation (IPC 506), and intending to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC 509). Further investigations are on.