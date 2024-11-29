Naxal rehab panel members seek probe into Vikram Gowda encounter

BENGALURU: Members of the state’s Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee appealed to Naxals -- Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) of the CPI (Maoist) Party -- who were active in parts of the Western Ghats, to surrender and join the mainstream. They also suggested that the government conduct an investigation into the recent encounter killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Senior journalist Parvatheesha Bilidale and advocate KP Sripala had visited places in Hebri taluk on November 23 to assess the situation and understand the circumstances surrounding the death of Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti Naxal Force (ANF).

Addressing a joint press conference on Thursday along with committee member and writer Banjagere Jayaprakash, they said Naxals should give up their armed struggle and join the mainstream as there are avenues within the purview of law to fight for the cause of the poor. Till date, 14 Naxals have surrendered since the policy was introduced with amendments in 2015.

Parvatheesh, who has visited the Naxals’ families, said they were facing hardship, and claimed to have advised them to persuade family members to surrender, by explaining the government’s rehabilitation packages. There is compensation of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 4 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh in three slabs for those who surrender, and the information has been disseminated in remote Naxal-infested areas, he said.

Among the Naxals who are active underground are John alias Jayanna, Mundagaru Latha, Sundari and Vanajakshi, Parvatheesh said. “It is necessary for the state government to take appropriate legal action and investigate the Vikram Gowda murder case as per the guidelines of the NHRC.

In a parliamentary democracy, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure transparency and justice in killings committed by police forces outside the purview of the judiciary. Even after the recent encounter, the committee will continue its efforts to bring the remaining fighters in the forest to the mainstream,” he added.

Forest department staff should stop harassing tribals in the name of law and imposing heavy fines. “At least once in two months, district and taluk level officials should hold public meetings near places where tribals live. It should formulate its own rules instead of the one-size-fits-all Central laws,” they said.