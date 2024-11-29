No POSH panel at Karnataka film chamber

BENGALURU: Despite Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary’s deadline to the Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce (KFCC) to form a Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee to report, curb and prevent discrimination, harassment and sexual exploitation in the Kannada film industry, the KFCC is yet to establish the committee.

KFCC president NM Suresh said the chamber had already decided on the matter and has suggested names like director Kavita Lankesh and others to form a committee, but at this point, there will not be any meeting of the executive committee of the KFCC, as elections will be held soon.

As per rules, when the election date is announced, a meeting of the executive committee cannot take place till the election is over and results are declared.

“The KFCC is for the welfare of producers, distributors and exhibitors. With regard to the setting up of the POSH committee, it has already been communicated with the artistes association, as it is a separate body. On November 14, it was decided that a fresh election would be held. Only after the election is over and a new committee is formed, the matter will be discussed and further decisions on it will be taken by the new committee,” said Suresh.

It may be recalled that on August 19, the Justice Hema Committee published its report on discrimination, harassment and sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

Against this backdrop, some of the artistes had met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged for the setting up of a POSH committee for the Kannada film industry as well.