JDS legislators demand action against IPS officer

BENGALURU: JDS legislators on Monday demanded disciplinary action against senior IPS officer M Chandrashekar for allegedly using abusive words against Union Minister and state party chief HD Kumaraswamy.

The JDS delegation led by the legislative party leader CB Suresh met Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh and submitted a petition seeking stern action against the Additional Director General of Police [ADGP]. Kumaraswamy had accused the officer — who is heading the Special Investigation Team probing illegal mining cases — of being corrupt.

The officer had hit back at the minister - in a letter to his staff - by quoting playwright George Bernard Shaw: “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pigs like it.” The JDS and BJP leaders have taken exception to the language used by the officer in his letter to the SIT officials.

The JDS MLAs demanded that the officer be terminated from service and a high-level probe. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka also said the State and Union Government must take action against the IPS officer for his remarks against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.