Karnataka: Congress to file complaint with police, IT dept on BJP MLA Yatnal’s Rs 1,200 crore remark

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday urged the Income Tax Department to take note of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bsanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that a BJP leader with ambitions to become the chief minister had set aside Rs 1,200 crore to topple the State Government.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the IT Department to investigate the matter.

“This shocking statement has been brought to the notice of the Congress high command. There is a conspiracy to bring down the government. We will discuss this with our legal counsels as well. This allegation needs to be investigated by the IT Department,” Shivakumar told reporters after meeting Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by former MP V S Ugrappa lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police to investigate the Yatnal’s statement.

“At the meeting held at a guest house in Davanagere, Yatnal, former BJP MPs Pratap Simha and G M Siddeshwara and MLA BP Hareesh discussed various political issues. Later, Yatnal had issued a statement on the conspiracy hatched by a BJP leader to bring down the government by purchasing the MLAs,” the complaint read.

Focus on job: DKS to HDK

DyCM DK Shivakumar urged Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to focus on creating employment opportunities in Karnataka rather than spending all his time and energy on politicking.

BJP high command takes note of Yatnal’s remarks

BJP general secretary Sunil Kumar on Monday said the party’s central leaders have taken note of Yatnal’s comments. “The party will not accept such remarks. It is his personal statement and the BJP will not agree with it,” he said. He said the BJP Central leaders are taking note of all the developments within the party, including some leaders holding separate meetings and remarks causing embarrassment to the party.