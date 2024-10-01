Man steps on another’s foot, stabbed to death in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old man, who had gone to his brother’s house on the eve of ‘pithru paksha’ and was drinking with relatives and neighbours, was stabbed to death by a 27-year-old neighbour, after he stepped on the latter’s foot. The incident occurred near Kanaka Bhavan in Sonnenahalli in the wee hours of Monday, in Jnanabharathi police limits. The police have arrested the accused, M Keerthi.

The victim Murthy, who was in the dairy business and was residing in Sonnenahalli, had gone to his brother Srinivas’ house in the vicinity on Sunday. Keerthi, a financier, was Srinivas’ neighbour. The accused, along with other neighbours, were attending the puja.

Around 10 of them were drinking at a dilapidated building that reportedly belonged to Srinivas. Meanwhile, Murthy stepped on Keerthi’s foot, following which the latter, in a fit of rage, stabbed the victim with a knife.