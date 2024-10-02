BJP nominates Kishore Kumar Puttur for Karnataka Council bypoll

MANGALURU: The BJP on Tuesday declared Kishore Kumar Puttur as its candidate for the October 21 bypoll to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities’ constituency.

Kishore Kumar is presently serving as the general secretary of the Dakshina Kannada BJP unit. He had served as vice-president of State BJP Yuva Morcha from 2014 to 2016. The names of former BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj was doing the rounds but the party chose to go with a fresh face.

The bypoll was necessitated with the election of Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP as the Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate. KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary had recently said that a party leader from Udupi district will be the Congress candidate.

The Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities’ Constituency has 6,037 voters. The last date for filing of nomination is October 3 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 7. The counting will be held on October 24.