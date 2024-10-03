'BJP top brass has taken note of remarks by MLA Yatnal': Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said BJP leader and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal is speaking against the party’s policies and the Central leaders have taken note of his recent remarks.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Joshi said all issues should be discussed within the party forum and not in the public. He was responding to a question if the BJP high command is not capable of taking action against its MLA.

BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary also said that if there are any differences within the party, that should be resolved internally. It is not correct to speak against the party state president BY Vijayendra, who is appointed by the party high command, he said and added that all BJP leaders’ focus should be more on fighting against the government which has failed on all fronts.

The current developments in Karnataka related to allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are discussed across the country, the BJP MP said.

Joshi and Poojary said the CM should resign to ensure a free and impartial probe against him in the MUDA sites allotment case.