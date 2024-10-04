Karnataka: Dasara nurtures cultural heritage for future generations, says Hampa Nagarajaiah

MYSURU: Noted scholar and writer Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurated the 10-day Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill by offering flowers to presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in a decorated silver chariot.

Hampa Nagarajaiah, accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others, inaugurated the festival in Vrishchika Lagna and observed that Dasara festivities offer future generations a glimpse of Karnataka’s rich cultural diversity and tradition.

He underscored the importance of traditional arts, native sports like wrestling, and the state’s heritage, warning that without nurturing the next generation’s interest, these traditions could fade away.

He said that traditional music, dance, costumes and grand Jumboo Savari, a cultural extravaganza, are not taught in schools. Dasara, which is celebrated with gaiety and grandeur by the Mysuru royal family, has now got wider recognition. It is above religion and is celebrated by people of all walks of life. Elected governments have changed its form over the years but not its basic essence, where the people and government come together.

Turning his attention to the Israel-Palestine and Russia-Ukraine wars, he prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari to guide leaders to end war and establish peace and touched upon the importance of democracy, social responsibility and governance.

HampaNa resonated deeply with the audience as he addressed key political and social issues, making a strong case for democratic integrity and cautioning against efforts to destabilise elected governments. He referred to growing unemployment, gender inequality and delay in bringing women’s reservation, and stressed on the need for communal harmony.

‘Building a govt difficult’

“Toppling a government is easy, but building one is difficult. Goddess Chamundeshwari must inspire leaders to refrain from such malicious intentions. Multiple elections only add burden on the common man, already struggling under existing challenges,” he stated, urging for continuity and stability in governance.