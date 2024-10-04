MUDA case: Lokayukta officials conduct spot inspection of 14 plots allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife

MYSURU: Lokayukta officials on Friday conducted spot inspection of the 14 MUDA sites, which were allegedly illegally allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M.

Accompanied by officials of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and district administration, they conducted the measurement of the plots, official sources said.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complaints in the MUDA case, was present as he was also summoned by the Lokayukta for the procedure.

"I was summoned today by the Lokayukta for the spot inspection of 14 sites," Krishna told reporters here.

Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

The order of the Special Court came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The MUDA on Tuesday decided to take back the 14 plots, following her decision to relinquish their ownership and possession.

The MUDA has ordered to cancel the sale deed of these plots, its Commissioner A N Raghunandan had said.