Muda case: ‘Change of guard’ topic comes to the fore as min Satish Jarkiholi meets Kharge

BELAGAVI: Even as the Congress high command has said that there will not be any change of guard in Karnataka over the MUDA imbroglio, a few prominent Dalit and Backward Classes party leaders have started chalking out strategies with an eye on the top post in the event of the possible exit of Siddaramaiah in the next few weeks.

This comes at a time when the Opposition BJP contends that Siddaramaiah’s exit is imminent given the unfolding political development over the MUDA controversy.

And some of the latest political developments unfolding in this connection add credence to it. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, an AHINDA leader who has admitted on several occasions of his aspirations to become the CM, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday, merely two weeks after the duo met.

A section of top leaders from Congress could rally behind Satish or Kharge for the top post and another group may support Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in the event of a Dalit or a Backward Classes leader replacing Siddaramaiah, informed sources said. A few months ago, Dr Parameshwara and Satish met at the residence of Minister HC Mahadevappa.