Muda case: ‘Change of guard’ topic comes to the fore as min Satish Jarkiholi meets Kharge

BELAGAVI: Even as the Congress high command has said that there will not be any change of guard in Karnataka over the MUDA imbroglio, a few prominent Dalit and Backward Classes party leaders have started chalking out strategies with an eye on the top post in the event of the possible exit of Siddaramaiah in the next few weeks.
This comes at a time when the Opposition BJP contends that Siddaramaiah’s exit is imminent given the unfolding political development over the MUDA controversy.
And some of the latest political developments unfolding in this connection add credence to it. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, an AHINDA leader who has admitted on several occasions of his aspirations to become the CM, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday, merely two weeks after the duo met.
A section of top leaders from Congress could rally behind Satish or Kharge for the top post and another group may support Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in the event of a Dalit or a Backward Classes leader replacing Siddaramaiah, informed sources said. A few months ago, Dr Parameshwara and Satish met at the residence of Minister HC Mahadevappa.
Two days ago, Satish had reacted to a question on the possible change of guard in the state by saying, “We don’t have Plan B but our Plan C is ready.”
On the other hand, several Backward Class leaders, including Satish, are supporting Kharge if the party wants a Dalit as the CM. Dr Parameshwara, too, has the support of many legislators, sources added.
In Nipani on Friday, Satish did not reveal what he discussed with Kharge in New Delhi and told reporters that it was just a courtesy call. “My meeting with Khargeji should not be treated as something else,’’ Satish said, adding that he, however, discussed a few political issues with the senior leader.
However, Satish said Siddaramaiah will continue as the CM and also fight the legal battle. “The party is not worried about the ED case against the CM,” he said, adding that the truth would come out eventually.