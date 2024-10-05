Whodunnit? Bengaluru girl's murder remains a mystery

BENGALURU: Mystery shrouds the death of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar after an autopsy revealed that she had been murdered.

The police are yet to crack the murder case registered more than three months ago.

Gargi Murulidhar, a resident of Ushas Apartment, 16th Main Road, Jayanagar 4 ‘T’ Block, was found dead in her room on May 23. Her mother Shruthi Deshpande, who tried to wake her up in the morning, found Gargi’s bed wet, indicating that she had urinated at the time of her death.

Hearing Shruthi’s screams, Gargi’s father Murulidhar sought the help of two doctors residing in the same apartment. The doctors, who examined Gargi, asked Murulidhar to rush her to hospital. The couple then took Gargi to a private hospital in Jayanagar, where she was declared brought dead.

Suspecting foul play in his daughter’s death, Murulidhar filed a complaint with Tilak Nagar police. After registering an unnatural death report, the police shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

Death due to asphyxia, says forensic report

On July 18, the head of the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department gave a report to the police stating that the “death was due to asphyxia as a result of smothering.”

Based on the report, the police registered a murder case on July 18. Even after four months of the girl’s suspicious death, the police are yet to crack the case. They, however, suspect that the accused must be known to the victim.

“Gargi’s father works as a delivery manager with a private company, while her mother is a teacher. Gargi was having summer holidays. On May 22, she visited her grandfather’s house in Ashok Nagar.