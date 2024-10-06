Congress leaders rally behind CM Siddaramaiah amidst speculations of leadership change

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that he will never be cowed down by the BJP in the MUDA imbroglio, he is expected to propose one of his close confidants in the cabinet as his replacement for the top post if such a situation arises. Siddaramaiah would like to have his proxy as the next CM to stop Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on his tracks, sources said.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge recently issued a loaded statement, saying Siddaramaiah may remain CM or not, but the party will move on. It is in this backdrop that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi held a meeting among themselves and also with Siddaramaiah. They wanted an SC or ST leader among the AHINDA group to be CM. Satish carried this message to Delhi and offered the post to Kharge, who declined, sources told The New Sunday Express.
But, political analysts pointed out, Siddaramaiah has the backing of AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and is unlikely to step down. If such a situation arises, he will have his say as the Congress high command too wants a smooth transition of power. “Under those circumstances, Satish, who has rallied behind Siddaramaiah for decades, could emerge a frontrunner,” a Congress leader said.
The coterie of ministers around Siddaramaiah, especially Dalits, have also realised that unless they stake a claim for the top post now, they may miss the bus. That was the reason they held the meeting, with the consent of the CM, the Congress leader added.
Top Congress sources said Satish, who is said to have been sent by Siddaramaiah to meet Kharge in New Delhi two days ago, has apparently conveyed that he has the support of 68 MLAs and deserves to be CM if Siddaramaiah quits.
Coming out of the meeting with Kharge, Satish said they discussed politics, but did not disclose the details. Given Satish’s popularity and support of legislators and backward communities in the state, the party leadership feels Satish could stop the political juggernaut of Shivakumar, who is also a strong contender for the top post, sources said.
It will be clear within a week if Siddaramaiah will continue as CM or make way for Satish or Shivakumar to take on the top seat, they said. Though the high command could be inclined towards Satish, it would like to see how the political crisis unfolds in the state once ED starts tightening its noose around Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, the sources said.
No talk on change in CM: DKS
Deputy CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge should not be misinterpreted.
“Who else should our leaders meet other than our party president? Our leaders have a relationship with our president just like we have a relationship with the media. Every time I visit Delhi, I meet our president. I am in touch with him every day and giving reports of the party’s developments,” Shivakumar said, adding that the issue of change of guard was not discussed.
On AICC General Secr-etary KC Venug-opal visiting the state on October 15, Shivakumar said he was not aware of it. “I don’t need to go to Delhi at the moment,” he added.