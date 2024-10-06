Congress leaders rally behind CM Siddaramaiah amidst speculations of leadership change

The coterie of ministers around Siddaramaiah, especially Dalits, have also realised that unless they stake a claim for the top post now, they may miss the bus. That was the reason they held the meeting, with the consent of the CM, the Congress leader added.

Top Congress sources said Satish, who is said to have been sent by Siddaramaiah to meet Kharge in New Delhi two days ago, has apparently conveyed that he has the support of 68 MLAs and deserves to be CM if Siddaramaiah quits.

Coming out of the meeting with Kharge, Satish said they discussed politics, but did not disclose the details. Given Satish’s popularity and support of legislators and backward communities in the state, the party leadership feels Satish could stop the political juggernaut of Shivakumar, who is also a strong contender for the top post, sources said.

It will be clear within a week if Siddaramaiah will continue as CM or make way for Satish or Shivakumar to take on the top seat, they said. Though the high command could be inclined towards Satish, it would like to see how the political crisis unfolds in the state once ED starts tightening its noose around Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, the sources said.

No talk on change in CM: DKS

Deputy CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge should not be misinterpreted.

“Who else should our leaders meet other than our party president? Our leaders have a relationship with our president just like we have a relationship with the media. Every time I visit Delhi, I meet our president. I am in touch with him every day and giving reports of the party’s developments,” Shivakumar said, adding that the issue of change of guard was not discussed.

On AICC General Secr-etary KC Venug-opal visiting the state on October 15, Shivakumar said he was not aware of it. “I don’t need to go to Delhi at the moment,” he added.