Lecturer in Mangaluru booked for advising Hindus against minority-owned venues

MANGALURU: A lecturer from a private college in Mangaluru has been booked for hate speech after he advised Hindus to refrain from sending their children to educational institutions run by a minority community, and also not to conduct marriages in halls owned by them.

The accused, Dr Arun Ullal made the controversial remarks while addressing a group a newly-married couples at Kinnya near Mangaluru. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media drawing sharp criticism from netizens.

In his speech, Dr Ullal says that a part of the revenue that the minority community earns from schools and marriage halls is sent abroad, and advised the Hindus to be cautious about it. Dr Ullal, who previously taught in a popular college belonging to a minority community says he would have got some discount if he had chosen a hall belonging to his college for his wedding, but instead chose a function hall owned by a Hindu community.

He says that irrespective of the facilities, Hindus should choose marriage halls belonging to the community considering the ideology. He went on to say that many popular Hindu educational institutions are suffering from lack of students in Mangaluru while on other hand those belonging to the minority community are brimming with students.

Dr Ullal has been booked section 196 (promoting enmity between different religion...) and 351 ( criminal intimidation) of BNS and section 66(C) of IT Act.