Karnataka: Water enters houses, roads turn rivers after another rainy night

BENGALURU: Heavy rain affected normal life in many parts of Bengaluru on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Houses and residential complexes were flooded, a compound wall collapsed damaging many two-wheelers, 15 trees were uprooted, 44 branches fell, and many roads became rivers leading to bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for kilometres after the city received heavy rain on Saturday night.

Kendriya Vihar apartment in Yelahanka that houses thousands of residents was flooded with knee-deep water. Preethi, a resident of the apartment and was seen carrying instant food packets, said, “There is no electricity and water supply due to flooding. Many cars and vehicles are submerged. We are helping each other till the situation improves.”

Volunteers loaded a tractor with milk packets, water bottles and bread packets and distributed them to the residents. The BBMP said the apartment was flooded as the 50-foot compound wall between the apartment and Yelahanka Lake collapsed.

BBMP officials and gang men and personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force and fire department were seen pumping out water from the apartment complex. BBMP said the apartment is located 25 feet below the lake level and that is the reason it gets flooded frequently. Residents demanded a permanent boundary wall around the apartment.