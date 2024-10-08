5-year-old boy dies after eating stale food in city

BENGALURU: A five-year-old boy died after eating some stale food at his house on Monday. Food poisoning is suspected to be the reason for his death. The deceased has been identified as B Dheeraj of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in KP Agrahara.

The boy’s father Balaraj, 42, a food delivery agent, and mother Nagalakshmi, 35, a housewife, who also ate the food, are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KIMS Hospital in VV Puram.They are said to be out of danger. They started vomiting and developed symptoms of diarrhea after eating the food. The couple hails from Tamil Nadu.

Balaraj, who initially claimed that they had a cake, later stated that they also had some food, including papad, according to hospital sources.

Balaraj, Nagalakshmi and Dheeraj were rushed to the hospital around 10 am. However, Dheeraj was declared brought dead. The reason for the boy’s death will be known after getting the postmortem report on Tuesday, the sources said. “We will send the food items consumed by them for tests,” S Girish, DCP (West), said.

Boy’s grandmother Chamundeshwari told TNIE that she and her family members rushed to the hospital from their house in Kengeri after receiving a call around 9.30 am. “When I spoke to my son Balaraj in the hospital, he said they had rice for lunch on Sunday along with papad purchased from a fair price shop near their house. My son stated that he ate three papads, his wife two, and Dheeraj one. After some time, they experienced stomach pain, which they thought was normal. In the evening, they had a cake. After eating it, they felt stomach pain again.

We are yet to register a case: Cop

BY Monday morning, Dheeraj started vomiting and also suffered from diarrhea. All three went to a nearby hospital and from there to KIMS. Dheeraj’s six-year-old sister escaped luckily as she was with me,” Chamundeshwari said. The hospital, after registering a medico legal case, reported it to KP Agrahara police. “We are yet to register a case. We will investigate the case from all angles,” the police said.