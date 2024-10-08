Amid ‘scams’, reclaiming Congress image, protecting government party top brass’ priority

BENGALURU: Even as the issue of change of guard in Karnataka is making headlines and BJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA imbroglio, the Congress high command has made it clear that it will not succumb to such pressure tactics.

Informed sources said that All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge’s priority now is to safeguard the Congress government and the CM and to ensure a smooth transition of power only if such a situation arises.

As part of the strategy, the Congress high command has already moved by raising implementation of the caste census report. Senior party leader BK Hariprasad on Sunday said the government should not be afraid to implement it, adding, “If the government falls, let it be.”

The caste census report implementation is likely to help the Congress government and CM get a solid backing of the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) communities. The objective of the Congress high command is to regain the party’s image that suffered after the MUDA case surfaced, sources said.

“There is no question or discussion on change of CM. Siddaramaiah will complete his term. The MUDA case is in the courts, and the investigation is going on as per court orders. Siddaramaiah and the government will come out clean,” former MP DK Suresh told reporters after visiting PWD Minister Satish Jarkoholi.

Suresh said the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) cannot arrest Siddaramaiah. “There is no money involved. Moreover, the sites have been returned to MUDA. Lokayukta and the judicial commission set up to probe the case have to file their reports,” he added.

But on Sunday, former minister PGR Sindhia suggested to Siddaramaiah to hand over power to DyCM and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar if there was a pact at the high command level when the Congress government was formed last year.

Shivakumar recently said that he has been sharing the state’s political developments with Kharge on a daily basis. “Kharge is aware of the developments and is not ready to make any moves unless it benefits the party.

Why should he take the risk by removing Siddaramaiah and take the blame for the repercussions,” he asked.