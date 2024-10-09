Accept people’s mandate: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

HUBBALLI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, said that the party would accept the mandate given by the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said the Congress high command will take stock of what went wrong in Haryana. On Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the I.N.D.I.A bloc would form the government in the Union Territory. He added that the voters of Jammu and Kashmir have upheld democracy by participating in the elections that were held after a long gap.

He, however, refused to admit that the poll results were an indication of the outcome of the upcoming elections.

On several exit polls predicting a thumping win for the Congress in Haryana, the DyCM said, “I never believed in exit polls and will not believe in the future either.”

Meanwhile. Shivakumar dismissed reports on intense competition within the party for the chief minister’s post and said, Siddaramaiah was their chief minister, and they were all working under him and will continue to do so in the future too. He also said that Congress candidates for the bypolls to Shiggaon, Channapatna, and Sandur would be announced soon.