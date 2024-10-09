Not using caste census for political gains: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday rubbished the allegation made by Opposition leaders that the caste census report is being used for political gains. The CM said that they have not suddenly decided to discuss the census report in the cabinet, but have been holding consultations since the party came to power in 2023. “We believe that decisions should be made by consensus, and that is why there was some delay in it,” Siddaramaiah said.

He was responding to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka’s allegations that the State Government suddenly took the decision on the caste census to divert attention from alleged scams.

The BJP and JDS leaders have accused Siddaramaiah of using the caste census report to divert attention from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case against him.

The CM stated that although the survey was completed in 2018, the report could not be received during that period as the statistical verification work was not completed and there were no other reasons for it.

Unfounded doubts have arisen among some people due to false propaganda by the Opposition parties and some are confused due to misconceptions, he said. A decision to implement it will be taken after clearing doubts of all including the pontiffs through dialogue, he said. The CM asked the Opposition on what basis they are claiming that the survey was not done scientifically and there were mistakes in it.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP has not conducted the caste census in any of the states in which it is in power, while the Congress had included it in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. A decision on caste census report implementation will be taken after discussing it in the cabinet on October 18, he reiterated.