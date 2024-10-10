Change in guard? Congress brass reins in ministers

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over leadership change and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting leaders to gather support, the party high command has intervened as a damage control measure.

Perturbed by the developments, KPCC president and DCM DK Shivakumar reported to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, who in turn suggested that AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal control the damage, according to sources.

Venugopal dialled Shivakumar, following which he met Siddaramaiah at the latter’s residence in Cauvery. The trio discussed the issue and came to the conclusion that no minister, including Satish, should hold separate meetings with party leaders as it sends a wrong message.

“Satish projecting himself as the next CM has only damaged Siddaramaiah and the government. There will be no scope for change in the CM’s post until Siddaramaiah finishes his two-and-a-half-year term. The ED cannot arrest him in the MUDA case,” a Congress leader who is close to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, told TNIE.

However, swift political developments within the ruling Congress over a change of guard have manifested in a situation that “anything” can happen shortly. Siddaramaiah’s confidant Satish held parleys with two other Dalit leaders -- Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa in Bengaluru, Tumakuru and also in Mysuru. It gave an indication that Siddaramaiah’s coterie of ministers is gearing up for an impending change.

Satish managed to convince Dalit leaders to continue the mission by visiting MLAs and taking them into confidence; he met Chikkamagaluru MLA HD Thammaiah on Wednesday.

Thammaiah, a Veerashaiva Lingayat, had defeated CT Ravi, a Vokkaliga, with the polarisation of Ahinda votes. His statement indicated that some MLAs who are with Siddaramaiah are also aligning with Satish. The turn of events disturbed Shivakumar, who sought the high command’s intervention.

Shivakumar is not ready to accept Siddaramaiah’s coterie’s proposal of a change in guard. He wants the CM’s post to come to him, if Siddaramaiah resigns after 2.5 years. He knows that if a Dalit leader becomes CM in the meantime, transition of power would be difficult, analysts said.

Shivakumar is standing solidly behind Siddaramaiah to continue as CM, as he needs his backing to reclaim the party’s hold on Old Mysuru region, and also propose younger brother DK Suresh as Congress candidate for the Channapatna bypoll, a source said.