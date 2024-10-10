Karnataka Cabinet may take up mining cases in meeting on Thursday

BENGALURU: The Cabinet, at its meeting on Thursday, is expected to deliberate on giving extension to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing illegal mining activities.

The SIT’s term, which is nearing expiration, is likely to be extended, a move that could intensify pressure on the opposition, particularly BJP and JDS. Leaders like Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, BJP leader Anand Singh and Janadhan Reddy face serious charges.

One prominent figure is JDS leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has been under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in two significant scandals: the Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM) scam and the Jantakal mining scam. The SSVM case, with allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating, have placed Kumaraswamy in a precarious position. He is the second accused in the SSVM case, a scandal linked to government corruption and public trust breaches that date back a decade.

The Cabinet is also expected to consider the findings of the Justice Michael Cunha's judicial inquiry into the Covid scam. The inquiry’s recommendations and potential actions will be discussed during the meeting. The Covid scam inquiry had pointed to serious corruption in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the previous BJP regime, in the report submitted recently.

The committee had recommended criminal cases against those responsible for misappropriation.

OTHER DECISIONS ON ANVIL

A key item on the agenda is a proposal to decongest the city by establishing an integrated Karnataka Housing Board township in Nelamangala. The Rs 2,500-crore project is aimed at easing pressure on the city’s infrastructure, and KHB has already conducted preliminary discussions regarding the plan.

The cabinet will also take up the issue of tourism, with the government considering a new tourism policy for the period 2024-29. The tourism department had taken it up for discussion and framed certain guidelines; the cabinet could look into this and approve it.

The skill development corporation which has helped those seeking employment by imparting skills which have provided short-term vocational training to more than 60,000 candidates annually, is expected to be given the status of a company, the minister had been seeking this.