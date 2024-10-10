Lokayukta police issue summons to CM Siddaramaiah’s kin

MYSURU: The Lokayukta police has summoned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, who has been named as accused No. 3, and Devaraju, accused No 3, for questioning on Thursday as part of their investigation into the alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to CM’s wife Parvathy, according to a highly placed source in the Lokayukta office here.

The land acquired by MUDA from Parvathy was gifted to her by Swamy, who had purchased it from Devaraju. MUDA had allotted 14 sites to Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru for the land acquired from her under the 50:50 scheme.

Siddaramaiah has been named as accused No 1 and his wife as accused No 2 in the case registered on a complaint by social activist Snehamayi Krishna. A Lokayukta team inspected the land in question along with the complainant last week.