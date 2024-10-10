Rajasthan mining tycoon donates 3K acres to Magadi mutt

BENGALURU: PB Oswal Jain, a mining tycoon from Rajasthan, has donated around 3,000 acres of land in various parts of Karnataka to Palanahalli Mutt at Magadi in Ramanagara district.

Revealing this to reporters here, Dr Siddaraju Swamiji of the mutt said, “PB Oswal Jain has donated 3,000 acres of land to the mutt as per legal procedures. The pieces of land are under two companies registered in Tumakuru. Mining is being done there. Income from mining will be used for maintenance of the mutt, construction of schools, colleges, hospitals, cowsheds, temples and welfare projects.”

A senior member of the mutt told TNIE that properties owned by Jain were transferred to the mutt a month ago. The properties are in Shivasandra, Gubbi, and Chitradurga. Coal and minerals are being extracted from the land in these places. Jain, who is on a spiritual path, made this donation to the mutt.

He said Jain, 78, has been associated with the mutt for the past 25 years. Jain has a son, who is settled abroad, and a daughter, who is a chartered accountant in Rajasthan. He divided his inherited property between his children 20 years ago. However, the land donated to the mutt is not inherited, but earned by him. Jain settled down in Karnataka 30 years ago. Jain said, “I took a Jain vow and donated my property to the mutt to follow the spiritual path.”