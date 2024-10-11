Karnataka cabinet to consult Congress high command on SC quota classification

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday discussed the implements tion of the classification of the Scheduled Caste quota, and decided to approach the Congress high command in this regard.

Ministers belonging to the Dalit community Dr HC Mahadevappa, KH Muniyappa, and Shivaraj Tangadagi raised the issue. They said the BJP is trying to make it an issue to corner the ruling party.

Replying, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the issue is sensitive, as the interests of all the communities within the SC category should be considered.

The cabinet decided to take the communities along, by convincing them that the classification would help them, sources said. On October 21, the Congress legislators hailing from different communities within the SC category are expected to meet and arrive at a consensus, and file a report before the CM, they added.