ADGP files complaint against HD Kumaraswamy over allegations and threats amid mining probe

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M Chandra Sekhar on Friday filed a complaint with Sanjay Nagar police against Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for making false allegations against him and threats to obstruct SIT’s investigation into an illegal mining lease case when he (Kumaraswamy) was CM.
Meanwhile reacting to this, Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that he has not threatened anybody and added that he is ready to face the ADGP’s complaint.
The ADGP heads the Lokayukta SIT and the state’s Internal Security Division (ISD), which is probing the allegations against Kumaraswamy. The investigation pertains to allegations that Kumaraswamy illegally approved the lease for mining in 550 acres of land in favour of Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Ballari district in violation of rules.
‘HDK misused official position’
In his complaint with Sanjay Nagar police, who registered a non-cognizable report, the ADGP stated that Kumaraswamy, who is now on bail, appears to be perturbed by SIT’s investigation. Kumaraswamy verbally attacked him and threatened to get him transferred to another state. Apart from making false allegations against him, the former CM also threatened his family members, he said.
Kumaraswamy misused his official position as Union minister to illegally obtain certain documents and obstruct the investigation by SIT. “Kumaraswamy made efforts to get my background verification done to see if I faced any allegations. This act is an offence punishable under Section 224 BNS 2023,” the ADGP said. “Kumaraswamy also accused me of continuing in the Karnataka cadre based on false medical records. I will take up the matter with the Centre,” Sekhar said. On Kumaraswamy’s allegation that he (Sekhar) has built a building complex on a stormwater drain in his wife’s name, Sekhar said this shows how desperate Kumaraswamy has now become. Apart from Nikhil, JDS MLA Suresh Babu has also been named in the complaint for making false allegations against ADGP.
Sekhar claimed Kumaraswamy’s allegations and intimidation have demoralised his team. He and his team members have been left with two options: either to surrender and beg for peace to save themselves and their family members, or to face the allegations and intimidation by the “powerful” Union minister and his followers. “We have decided to stand up and tread the righteous path,” the ADGP said.
Kumaraswamy said he did not threaten any officer. “I have spoken to the media about the officer. Let the matter come up in court, I will face it,” he said. The probe against him has been going on for more than 12 years and he has been cooperating with the SIT. “The complaint against me is politically motivated. There is no reason for the officer to fear anybody,” the former CM said.