ADGP files complaint against HD Kumaraswamy over allegations and threats amid mining probe

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M Chandra Sekhar on Friday filed a complaint with Sanjay Nagar police against Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for making false allegations against him and threats to obstruct SIT’s investigation into an illegal mining lease case when he (Kumaraswamy) was CM.

Meanwhile reacting to this, Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that he has not threatened anybody and added that he is ready to face the ADGP’s complaint.

The ADGP heads the Lokayukta SIT and the state’s Internal Security Division (ISD), which is probing the allegations against Kumaraswamy. The investigation pertains to allegations that Kumaraswamy illegally approved the lease for mining in 550 acres of land in favour of Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Ballari district in violation of rules.

‘HDK misused official position’

In his complaint with Sanjay Nagar police, who registered a non-cognizable report, the ADGP stated that Kumaraswamy, who is now on bail, appears to be perturbed by SIT’s investigation. Kumaraswamy verbally attacked him and threatened to get him transferred to another state. Apart from making false allegations against him, the former CM also threatened his family members, he said.