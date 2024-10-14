NDA caught in Yogeshwara conundrum in Channapatna

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara has turned out to be a double-edged sword for both BJP and JDS as they cannot ignore him in the Channapatna bypoll, for which the Election Commission is expected to announce the date soon.

Even as Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy refused to accept Yogeshwara as the NDA candidate, the actor-turned-politician has continued to organise BJP workers to mount pressure on the BJP high command.

Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka said on Sunday, “We have already told the NDA leadership that it will be good if Yogeshwara is the NDA candidate. We also spoke to Kumaraswamy as his decision is the key. The Central Parliamentary Board that also includes our ally JDS will take the final decision. Once the bypoll is declared, we will meet central leaders and appeal to them to make Yogeshwara the candidate.”

As it will be difficult to convince Yogeshwar not to contest as an independent, the BJP central leadership and former PM HD Deve Gowda are likely to intervene, sources said. The Ramanagara district BJP unit too has backed Yogeshwara. A district leader Prasad Gowda said Yogeshwara has won the hearts of Channapatna people by creating a revolution in irrigation. If Yogeshwara is fielded, it will help the party grow in the region, he added.

It is still not known if local BJP leaders would support the JDS candidate if Yogeshwara is not given the ticket, an analyst said. But Kumaraswamy, who wants JDS to remain a force in the region, is not ready to give up. He has clarified that there was no agreement on vacating the Channapatna seat before he contested the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Both Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil have already started preparations. On Saturday, they held another round of meeting with key leaders at their Bidadi guesthouse.

DKS: None from my family will contest bypoll

Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said no one from his family will contest the bypoll for the Channapatna Assembly constituency. Speaking to the media here, he further clarified that the Congress is preparing the ground for the polls.

The Grand Old Party had lost by a lesser margin in the general election, and it was substantially more in the Assembly polls. “We are strengthening our base, and we hope that the people will support us in the election that will be fought on ideology and programmes, and not on personality,” he stated.

Asked about JDS leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy contesting the polls, Shivakumar said they are not worried about who the candidates would be, adding that the Congress is just getting ready to clinch the seat.