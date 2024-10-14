One-day fast to rally support for Sonam Wangchuk

BENGALURU: Friends of Ladakh-Bengaluru organised a one-day fast at Freedom Park on Sunday in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in his fight to bring Ladakh under the ambit of the 6th schedule of the Constitution. The 6th schedule for Ladakh can enable the conservation of nature along with empowering locals towards development and opportunities, the organisers said.

“Sonam Wangchuk, in his endeavour to save Ladakh, its natural resources, and the indigenous people, held a 21-day climate fast in March in Ladakh to remind the Union government of its promise to bring Ladakh under the 6th schedule.

In September, Sonam and his team walked 1,000 km from Ladakh to New Delhi, hoping to take their demand to the government directly. Sonam and his team are on a fast unto death at Ladakh Bhavan in Delhi.

In support of this cause, more than 50 residents of Bengaluru, which also includes the community of Ladakhis residing in the city, came together on Sunday for a silent fast to showcase their solidarity with Sonam and the people of Ladakh,” the organisers said.