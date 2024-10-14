Over 100 tourist deaths in Uttara Kannada: police urge safety measures

KARWAR(UTTARA KANNADA): More than a hundred tourists have died at tourism spots, mainly in Uttara Kannada, in the last five years. This has been mentioned by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Uttara Kannada in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

In the wake of frequent incidents of tourists either drowning or being rescued from drowning, SP M. Narayan has sent a letter to the DC seeking to convene a meeting of the police and tourism authorities.

In his letter dated October 9, 2024, Narayan urged DC Lakshmi Priya to initiate action to ensure the safety of tourists. “There are many tourist spots in Uttara Kannada. People from both within the district and outside travel to these places. Many mishaps keep happening, particularly at spots with waterfronts,” the SP said in the letter.

He points out that between 2019 and 2024, 107 lives have been lost among tourists visiting the district. “Most of the mishaps occur when tourists enter the water, resulting in drowning,” he stated.

Accordingly, the death toll includes 12 persons in 2019, 15 in 2020, 26 in 2021, 20 in 2022, 22 in 2023, and so far, 12 lives have been lost in 2024.