KDA chief urges Finance Minister to ensure Kannada-speaking staff in banks

BENGALURU: Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushothama Bilimale has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging that banks and post offices be instructed to depute staff who can speak the local language.

In his letter, Bilimale pointed to several incidents of altercations between staff and customers, calling upon the deployment of staff well-versed in the local language.

Bilimale told Sitharaman that she was also vocal in asking banks to review staff posted in branches, about their communication skills in local languages. “It was good to know that you had instructed banks that the staff who could not communicate in the local language should be kept away from customer-facing jobs. It’s been two years, but this has not been implemented,” he claimed.

Further, he said it is not just the right of every state to demand services for their people in the language of the land, but also an issue of respecting the cultural values, which everyone is bound to adhere to. “l sincerely request you to instruct the banking sector and post offices to strictly adhere to the instructions issued,” he added.