BIS celebrates Manak Mahotsava

BENGALURU: The Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru, celebrated World Standards Day as ‘Manak Mahotsava’ with its stakeholders on Monday. In his presidential address, Sudhakar S, Outstanding Scientist, URSC, ISRO, emphasised on this year goal of SDG 9: Industry Innovation and Infrastructure by using AI .

He stated that AI is dominating everyone’s life and explained the new innovations in space sector and implementation of large number of Indian standards in ISRO and other defence sectors.

T Nagamani, Scientist/Director & Head, BIS Bengaluru Laboratory, delivered the welcome address. The programme was attended by more than 300 stakeholders.