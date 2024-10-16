Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chief resigns amid probe against CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: In a significant development amid the ongoing investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, MUDA Chairperson K Marigowda has resigned from his post, citing health reasons.

Marigowda, known to be close to CM Siddaramaiah, submitted his resignation to Deepa Cholan, Secretary of the Urban Development Department, following the Chief Minister's directive.

This resignation adds to the ongoing challenges faced by the Karnataka government as the probe into the MUDA case intensifies. Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, have continued to demand the Chief Minister's resignation.