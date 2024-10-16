Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chief resigns amid probe against CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: In a significant development amid the ongoing investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, MUDA Chairperson K Marigowda has resigned from his post, citing health reasons.
Marigowda, known to be close to CM Siddaramaiah, submitted his resignation to Deepa Cholan, Secretary of the Urban Development Department, following the Chief Minister's directive.
This resignation adds to the ongoing challenges faced by the Karnataka government as the probe into the MUDA case intensifies. Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, have continued to demand the Chief Minister's resignation.
Marigowda had been experiencing health issues for some time. Last month, he was admitted to a hospital after showing signs of severe discomfort during a trip to Bengaluru.
While Marigowda has cited his health as the reason for stepping down, his resignation comes at a time when the MUDA case has placed the government in a difficult position.
The ongoing probe into the MUDA allotments has led to increased scrutiny of Siddaramaiah, with opposition parties leveraging the issue to demand accountability from the ruling government. Recently marigowda faced backlash from his own party members and Siddaramaiah's followers who had gheraoed him during CM's visit to Mysuru.