Three Raichur students crushed to death

KALABURAGI/RAICHUR : Three students died when two boulders fell on them at Goudur Thanda in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, 9, Vaishali, 6, and Raghu, 19. While Manjunath and Vaishali died on the spot, Raghu died in hospital.

Raichur Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah told The New Indian Express that while Manjunath and Vaishali were students of a primary school near their Thanda, Raghu was a college student. They went to graze cattle along with their parents as their educational institutions were closed for Dasara.

According to sources, all three were watching a movie on a cellphone sitting atop a boulder. The boulder below it slipped as the soil was wet due to heavy rain. As the boulders rolled down all of a sudden, Raghu managed to jump. But Manjunath and Vaishali were caught under the boulders. Though their parents rushed to the spot after hearing their screams, they could not move the boulders immediately. Manjunath and Vaishali died on the spot. Raghu, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Lingsugur, where he died.