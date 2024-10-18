Caste census report not yet, CM Siddaramaiah pushes cabinet meeting to Oct 25

BENGALURU: By postponing Friday’s cabinet meeting to October 25, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears to have given himself some breathing space to hold deliberations on sensitive issues, including the tabling of the socio-economic and educational survey report, also known as caste census.

According to sources, the release of the caste census would be put on hold until the communities which are against it, especially Veerashaiva Lingayats and Vokkaligas, are assuaged. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah can pacify the Ahinda communities, which are demanding the release of the report, as he commands their respect, and they want him to continue as chief minister, observe analysts. “So the caste census report is unlikely to feature even at the October 25 cabinet meeting,” a source informed TNIE.

This apart, Siddaramaiah has many other issues to address, including the classification of SC quota and 2A tag for the Panchamasali Lingayats. Besides, with by-polls scheduled for Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon assembly constituencies on November 13, Siddaramaiah is likely to put the caste census report on hold.

The SC Left community had already staged statewide protests, demanding the implementation of the classification of SC quota, following the Supreme Court verdict on August 1. On Friday, a Panchamasali Lingayat community delegation headed by Sri Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji is scheduled to meet Siddaramaiah to discuss their long-time demand for a 2A tag.

Siddaramaiah had a plan to hold a meeting of eight of his cabinet colleagues from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, including HK Patil, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivananda Patil, SS Mallikarjun, Sharan Prakash Patil and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and Vokkaligas, including Ramalinga Reddy, N Chaluvarayaswamy, DCM DK Shivakumar and Dr MC Sudhakar, to discuss the repercussions of the release of the caste census. But he has changed his plan to buy some time, with All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanur Shivashankarappa calling a meeting of Mahasabha members.

Objections raised

Following recent discussions in the cabinet regarding the report, the dominant Lingayat community has expressed dissatisfaction, terming the report “unscientific”. Led by Shamanur Shivashankarappa, key members of the community have announced a meeting on October 22 to examine the legal and social implications of implementing the report’s recommendations.

Renuka Prasanna, secretary of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, stated that the community could face significant disadvantages if the findings of the report are implemented. “The community stands to lose if this report is put into effect,” Prasanna said, indicating concern among community leaders.