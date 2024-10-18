ST hostels will be named after Valmiki: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that government hostels for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state will be named after Maharishi Valmiki. He announced that Raichur University will also be named after the saint. He was speaking at a function here to mark Valmiki Jayanthi.

Honouring five achievers with “Valmiki Award”, Siddaramaiah said the Kuruba and Besta communities made significant contributions to Kannada literature.

Renowned playwright Kalidasa of ‘Shakuntala’ fame hailed from the Kuruba community. Vyasa, who wrote the Mahabharatha, belonged to the Besta community. Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, was from a similar background. However, these communities were barred from learning Sanskrit and denied education in the past, Siddaramaiah said.

Despite this, many individuals from these communities learnt Sanskrit and created masterpieces such as the Ramayana, which is a source of inspiration for everyone.

“With access to education, they excelled. Valmiki promoted equality and equal opportunities for all,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP stating that despite being in power at the Centre and in several states, it has not implemented the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan. “Our Congress government was the first to make budgetary allocations for these schemes. I initiated the concept of hostels for marginalised communities. I will ensure that every hobli has one such hostel,” the CM said.

He urged the marginalised communities to unite and fight for their rights and justice.

Government flouted MCC norms through advertisement: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Thursday slammed the state government for placing an advertisement in the media on Valmiki Jayanti, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the bypolls for three Assembly constituencies - Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon - have been announced, and with the MCC in place, the government has violated it with its move.

“The Election Commission of India has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Secretary on the MCC, which is applicable with immediate effect,” he said. Further, Ashoka said the state government has placed an advertisement on its achievements. They have used photos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in their advertisement, which is a violation. “We will complain about this to the Election Commission,” he warned.