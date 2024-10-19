ED continues raids at MUDA office for second consecutive day

MYSURU: The Directorate of Enforcement continued raids at the MUDA office for the second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the alleged corruption in the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in Mysuru.

The officials barred outsiders from entering the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) premises.

The Central probe agency officials, with a CRPF security team, have been conducting raids at the MUDA office in Mysuru, its Tehsil office, and the premises of an accused in the case, Devaraju, at Kengeri in Bengaluru since Friday morning.

Sources said the searches were launched after the agency sent multiple communications to MUDA seeking answers to more than three dozen questions about land acquisition and allotment policies but did not get a "satisfactory" reply.

On September 30, the ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a Lokayukta FIR.

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by the MUDA in the prime location of Mysuru.