Karnataka CM tells Panchamasali leaders to let panel work, law decide

The ongoing deliberations hinged on the recommendations that will be put forth by the permanent backward classes commission.

With the election code of conduct looming, the chief minister revealed that consultations with legal experts and the advocate general will take place before any action is taken. Till then, the government’s hands remain tied, Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that any decision will be implemented with absolute honesty and within the framework of the Constitution. He told the community leaders to let the commission work and let the law decide.

The Muslim reservation controversy, which is now stuck in the Supreme Court, further complicated matters, he said. When contacted, Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji said, “We will wait till the legislative session starts in Belagavi and if they don’t comply, we will hold a tractor protest rally on the opening day of the session on December 9.’’

Asked about Panchamasali leaders continuing their protest, DyCM DK Shivakumar said, “We can’t say anything to those who want to protest.”