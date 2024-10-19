Karnataka parties tread carefully ahead of crucial November bypolls

BENGALURU: With bypolls to Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur Assembly constituencies on November 13, political parties are looking at all permutations and combinations before naming their candidates.

Filing of nomination papers for the bypolls began on October 18 and will end on October 25. The Big 3 political parties in Karnataka—Congress, BJP and JDS—will play mind games and resort to a ‘wait-and-watch’ strategy before declaring their candidates.

While the Congress will fight the polls alone, the BJP and JDS are in an alliance.

Despite their names making the rounds in political corridors, many politicians, including DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s younger brother D K Suresh (Congress) for Channapatna, Murugesh Nirani (BJP) for Shiggaon, and B Sriramulu (BJP) for Sanduru, are getting cold feet for various reasons.

Suresh, who had tasted defeat in this year’s Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru rural, clarified on Friday that he is not interested in contesting the Channapatna bypolls as the people have given him a break from electoral politics. Despite being a member of the ruling Congress government, Suresh, according to party insiders, is apprehensive of another defeat. The DK Brothers may push the names of their loyalists, Raghunandan Ramanna and MC Ashwath.

JDS is in a similar situation as former minister and BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar wants to contest as an independent from Channapatna if the NDA does not consider his candidature. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has delegated former legislators Sa Ra Mahesh and A Manjunath to assuage Yogeshwar. If Yogeshwar remains unconvincing, the chances of Kumaraswamy pitching his wife Anitha cannot be ruled out, said informed sources.

“Either Nikhil (Kumaraswamy’s son) or Anitha will be fielded by the NDA, as no one else can match the charisma of the DK Brothers and Yogeshwar,” a JDS leader said. And the Congress is waiting to see what the NDA camp’s next move will be before announcing its candidate.