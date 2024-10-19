Man killed in Mysuru, black magic suspected

MYSURU: A 43-year-old man has allegedly fallen victim to black magic in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. The deceased, identified as Sadashiva, was a construction labourer and a resident of Malkundi village.

According to the police, Sadashiva was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants who slit his throat.

The killing came to light when a passerby, on his way to his field, noticed Sadashiva bleeding profusely and alerted the villagers. Upon closer inspection, a large amount of blood was found at the scene along with betel leaves, arecanuts, lemons, and Rs 101, which are believed to be linked to black magic rituals.

Sadashiva succumbed while he was being rushed to the Nanjangud General Hospital.

PSI Chetan Kumar from Hullalli police station and other police personnel reached the crime scene to conduct a preliminary investigation.

Sadashiva’s body was sent to Nanjangud Government Hospital for a postmortem. A police team led by Nanjangud DSP Raghu is investigating further.