MP Kumar Nayak, MP Tukaram must resign: Karnataka BJP MP Lahar

BENGALURU: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said Congress MPs G Kumar Nayak and E Tukaram must resign and submit to independent investigations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and ST Development Corporation cases, respectively.
The BJP MP alleged that Kumar Nayak, then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, converted land that did not exist, and this began the scam. “Kumar Nayak has to resign immediately along with Siddaramaiah who benefitted hugely from his actions. He should voluntarily surrender himself to a probe. I hope the Enforcement Directorate and the Lokayukta take notice of this and move impartially against him,” he said.
In the Valmiki Corporation scam, the ED, in its chargesheet, said the corporation’s funds were misused to bribe Ballari voters. “This implicates Congress’ Ballari MP E Tukaram in the case. He too has to resign and submit himself to an independent probe.
The state’s finance minister and finance secretary will also face the heat in this case, no matter the clean chit that the accused, former minister B Nagendra, has tried to give them after getting bail,” the BJP MP stated.