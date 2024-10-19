MP Kumar Nayak, MP Tukaram must resign: Karnataka BJP MP Lahar

BENGALURU: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said Congress MPs G Kumar Nayak and E Tukaram must resign and submit to independent investigations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and ST Development Corporation cases, respectively.

The BJP MP alleged that Kumar Nayak, then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, converted land that did not exist, and this began the scam. “Kumar Nayak has to resign immediately along with Siddaramaiah who benefitted hugely from his actions. He should voluntarily surrender himself to a probe. I hope the Enforcement Directorate and the Lokayukta take notice of this and move impartially against him,” he said.