Union minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, nephew detained in Maharashtra over cheating case

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother Gopal Joshi and nephew Ajay Joshi have been reportedly detained from Maharashtra by the Basaveshwaranagar police in a Rs two crore cheating case.

The complaint was filed by 48-year-old Sunitha Chavan, wife of former Nagthan assembly constituency JD(S) MLA Devanand Fulsingh Chavan on Thursday.

In the complaint, Sunitha stated that she was duped of Rs two crore on the pretext of getting her family a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections that was held in May, this year.

Gopal Joshi was detained in Kolhapur while his son Ajay was detained in Pune on Saturday.

The father and son are being brought to the city by the team of the Basaveshwaranagar police after completing the legal procedures in Maharashtra.

On Friday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had told reporters that three persons had been arrested and a search was on for Gopal.

Somashekar Nayak, the close acquaintance of the complainant, also suspected to be the key conspirator along with another woman Vijaya Kumari were earlier arrested by the police.

Vijaya Kumari had posed as Pralhad Joshi's sister using the name of Vijayalakshmi. Pralhad Joshi in a press statement on Friday stated that he does not have any sister. He also expressed that mentioning of Vijayalakshmi as his sister in the FIR is highly non-factual. He stated that he and Gopal have been separated for more than 32 years.

"I had published an advertisement in leading local dailies on November 9, 2012, that whosoever quotes my name for getting work done or any such claims that they are relatives, brother, friends etc, I am in no way connected or responsible," stated Pralhad Joshi's in the press statement.