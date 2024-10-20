Karnataka: Bill to refuse registration of fake papers gets President’s nod

BENGALURU: The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, received the President’s assent on October 8.

The Bill to give powers to the Registrar to refuse registration of forged documents and other documents prohibited by law was tabled in the Assembly in July 2023. It was sent for approval by the Centre.

The amended Act gives powers to the district Registrar, either suo motu or on a complaint, to cancel the registration of forged documents in certain cases, and also gives provision to appeal against the order of the District Registrar.

“The District Registrar, either suo motu or on a complaint received from any aggrieved person, is of the opinion that registration of a document is made in contravention of Section 22-B shall issue a notice to the executants and all the parties to the document and parties to subsequent documents, if any, and all other persons who, in the opinion of the District Registrar, may be affected by the cancellation of the document, to show cause as to why the registration of the document shall not be cancelled. On consideration of reply, if any received therefor, the District Registrar may cancel the registration of the document and cause to enter such cancellation in the relevant books and indexes,” it stated.

It makes the provision to impose penalties for the registration of forged documents and also to deal with the registration of forged documents by companies.