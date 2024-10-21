Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy, DK Shivakumar gameplan for Channapatna hinges on Yogeshwara’s move  

BENGALURU: With prestige at stake for both DCM and Congress state president DK Shivakumar and Union Minister and JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna bypoll, the decision to select their respective party candidates has become a tricky affair.

The standoff over the selection of an NDA candidate continued with BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara dead set on contesting on a BJP ticket or as an independent, even though Kumaraswamy offered him a chance to enter the fray on the JDS symbol.

The BJP high command, which has allowed its ally JDS to contest from the set, has left the decision on the candidature to Kumaraswamy. BJP parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa stressed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also clarified that Channapatna is a JDS seat.

In Mandya on Sunday, Kumaraswamy hinted at the JDS offer to Yogeshwara, citing that in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat, his brother-in-law Dr CN Manjunath had contested from BJP and won the seat.

“Yogeshwara threw away the opportunity and now Kumaraswamy is likely to spring a surprise as his party’s interest is foremost. Regardless of the outcome, Kumaraswamy will field a person who is loyal to the party,” a JDS leader said. Kumaraswamy is meeting BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue, he added.

Kumaraswamy has also realised that only if BJP and JDS work together can the alliance defeat the Congress candidate. But if it turns out to be a triangular fight, the seat could slip out of NDA’s hand, the JDS leader said. That is the reason Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, who tasted defeat in two back-to-back polls, has got cold feet, he added.

The Congress leadership too is in a similar situation as Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh faced a humiliating defeat in the Bengaluru Rural LS seat. If Yogeshwara contests as an independent, Suresh may take a chance to contest the bypoll or Congress may consider fielding Raghunandan Ramanna.

Raghunandan unsuccessfully contested the 2011 bypoll and polled 12,687 votes.